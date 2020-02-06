Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 5: Antara And Guddan Meet After 4 Years

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 5 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

Yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega started with Antara making a return to the Jindal Bhavan. Antara was amused to see the media galore waiting for Guddan's arrival. As soon as she arrives, Guddan is carried in a Pallaquin to the Jindal Bhavan. Daadi and all other members of the Jindal family welcome Guddan with open arms. However, the Jindal family avoid interacting with Antara.

The anniversary party at the Jindal Bhavan gets Antara excited and she enjoys the party. Amid the celebrations, AJ enters the party. A desolate Guddan dreamt of a romantic endeavour with AJ. But her dream is shattered after Antara separated the two lovers.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan will realise the truth of Antara and AJ's marriage. If the reports are to go by, Guddan will be shocked after the truth of AJ and Antara's marriage is revealed. Only time will tell if the two lovers (AJ and Guddan) will forget the past and reunite.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

