Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 11: Daadi Arrives On Guddan's Film Sets

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 11 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

Yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with AJ realising that the man he hit for molesting Guddan is the hero of her upcoming film. Repentant AJ apologises for his misunderstanding. Meanwhile, Guddan confronts AJ and asks him if he still loves her. To which he rudely replies 'No'.

Meanwhile, Daadi goes to meet Guddan on her movie set. After arriving on Guddan's set, Daddi gets lost in the mayhem, and asks crew members about Guddan's whereabouts. However, the crew pulls a prank on Daadi instead of helping her. They ask her to wear a funny costume and perform demeaning tasks. Just at the right moment, Guddan's arrival on the sets rescues Daadi from the humiliation.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Daadi will request Guddan to return to the Jindal Bhavan. Meanwhile, the return of Antara seems to have created havoc at the Jindal residence. If the reports are to go by, Antara will be torturing all the members of the Jindal residence in the forthcoming episodes of the popular show.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

