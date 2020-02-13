'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 12: AJ Abducts Guddan

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 12 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan finds out that the crew members of her film are making fun of Daadi. She reaches at the right time and saves Daadi from humiliation. Later on, Daadi requests Guddan to return to Jindal Bhavan. However, Guddan explains to Daadi that she cannot get back with AJ.

On the other hand, Daadi creates a scene and tries her tooth and nail to get Guddan to do her bidding but Guddan calms Daadi. After Daadi leaves, Guddan prepares for an important shot. Meanwhile, a drunken AJ arrives on Guddan's film set and forcefully abducts her. Guddan cries for help but there is no one to see.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ's alcoholism will stir a lot of drama. According to reports, AJ might end up in the hospital. If the reports are to go by, AJ will be seriously ill, forcing Guddan to return to Jindal Bhavan.

