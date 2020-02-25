'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | February 24: Guddan Meets With An Accident

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 24 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan tries to instigate AJ by forcing him to tie Mangalsutra to Antara. AJ bursts out and reveals that he and Antara are divorced. Meanwhile, Daadi seems to be shocked by the revelation; she slaps him for keeping the family in darkness. An infuriated AJ comes up to Guddan and says that he hates her, and blames her for destroying his family's happiness.

On the other hand, Daadi's action and the family members' resentment force AJ to consume alcohol. He goes to a vendor to buy a bottle of alcohol. At the right time, Guddan arrives and the two have an ugly brawl, where the two vent over the past and question one another's decisions. Meanwhile, AJ's words hurt Guddan, leaving her teary-eyed. However, AJ's angst knows no boundary. He pushes Guddan away, leading to her accident.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ decides to quit drinking. Reports have it that AJ swears to never consume alcohol after he hurts Guddan. Meanwhile, Guddan will announce that she will be returning to Mumbai soon.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

