'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Updates February 21: Guddan Knows The Truth

The popular TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, manages to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters, Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years and Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor while AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written updates for the February 21st episode.

ALSO READ | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 20: AJ And Guddan Perform Puja

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

Yesterday’s episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with Antra asking the pooja to be stopped right away. However, the Pandit Ji says that the pooja cannot be stopped now. He says that if the pooja is stopped now, all their lives can be in danger. AJ tells that he does not believe in any of this. Guddan says that she does and that the pooja should not be stopped now.

ALSO READ | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 19: Guddan's Dad Slaps AJ

Guddan and AJ continue with the pooja. However, Antra tries everything to stop them both. When she tries to do so, Durga grabs her hand and tells her to try not to cross the line.

When the pandit Ji finished the pooja, he makes everyone to stand in front of him. Pandit Ji then tells Guddan and AJ that their pair is made for many lives ahead. Dadi is happy after all this and heads to the table to have her breakfast.

ALSO READ | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 18: AJ And Guddan Get Drunk

Antra asks AJ why he went ahead and performed the pooja. However, AJ gets angry and tells her that she is not his wife because he divorced her on the first night of their marriage. He added that she means nothing to him and AJ is doing all of this in a bid to make Guddan cry.

The next day, everyone wakes up to the tunes of Guddan’s pooja. AJ tries to make fun of her but she said that this is a real-life pooja. She adds that she did a mistake and now she is asking God’s forgiveness.

AJ says that he knows how to fix all of his mistakes and there is no need to teach him anything. Guddan asks AJ to fill Antra’s hairline with sindoor and put the mangal sutra on her. AJ stars yelling and reveals in front of everyone that Antra is not his wife and they were just acting all this while.

ALSO READ | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 17: Guddan Destroys AJ's Alcohol Bottles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.