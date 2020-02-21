'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 20: AJ And Guddan Perform Puja

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 20 episode.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 19: Guddan's Dad Slaps AJ

'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' written update

Yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with Antara wanting to teach Guddan's father a lesson for slapping AJ. Whereas AJ stops her from doing so. Meanwhile, Guddan tries to console her father and explains to him that both (Guddan and AJ) are to be blamed for what happened in front of the media.

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 18: AJ And Guddan Get Drunk

Antara gives an interview to the press, where AJ reveals that he will be performing the Maha Shivratri Puja with Anatara. His revelation makes Guddan sad and she vents her heart out to her sister. On the other hand, Daadi and AJ's sister-in-law's decide to get AJ and Guddan together.

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 17: Guddan Destroys AJ's Alcohol Bottles

The next morning the Jindal family come together to celebrate Maha Shivaratri with galore. Antara starts scorning Guddan, which makes her upset. Meanwhile, things go haywire, and AJ and Guddan end up performing the Maha Shivratri Puja together.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ and Antara enter into a war of words. In the fight, AJ and Antara somehow manage to reveal the truth of their relationship to Guddan. If the reports are to go by, the truth of AJ and Antara's relationship will shatter Guddan. It is to be seen if the ex-lovers will unite after the revelation or not.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 14: Guddan And AJ Confess Their Love

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.