Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 25: Guddan To Leave Jindall Bhavan?

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 25 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ brings back an injured and unconscious Guddan to Jindall Bhavan. Looking at Guddan's condition, the family members get worried, but the doctor informs that Guddan is out of danger. Meanwhile, Revathi hurls AJ for hurting Guddan's emotions. She screams at him and reveals that Guddan re-entered Jindall Bhavan for his sake. She blames AJ for ruining Guddan's life and also warns him to stay away from Guddan.

On the other hand, AJ starts destroying alcohol bottles as an aftermath of Revathi's revelation. Meanwhile, Guddan gains consciousness and informs everyone that she will be leaving for shortly. This news devastates everyone, who plans to stop Guddan from leaving Indore. In the morning, Guddan packs her back and leaves for shooting. On the movie set, it is revealed that there is a gripping climax sequence to be shot. Meanwhile, the director of the film casts AJ for a scene alongside Guddan, which leaves her uncomfortable.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, audiences can expect the reunion of the ex-couple- AJ and Guddan. Reports have it that AJ will take Guddan to the same hospital, where she got her abortion four years back to unravel the truth. It is to be seen if AJ will realise his fault, and accept Guddan.

