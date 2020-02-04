'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 3: AJ And Guddan Confront Each Other

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 3 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

Yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega started with Guddan deciding to spend the night inside her car. Meanwhile, in the Jindal house, Saraswati spurned a gamut of lies to media about Guddan's past. An angry and infuriated Daadi interrupted in the middle and stopped Saraswati and told media the truth about Guddan's past. However, due to Aarav's mischievousness, the press ran off.

Guddan woke up in the morning and was shocked to find that she was locked inside the car. After failed attempts, Guddan fainted inside her car due to suffocation. A sleepy AJ came out and misunderstood Guddan to be sleeping. But, when after numerous attempts she did not wake up. AJ broke the glass of the window and rescued Guddan. Later after Guddan opened her eyes, she heralded AJ with numerous claims. However, before the two ex-lovers could vent their feelings to each other, AJ's driver arrived, leading to a disturbance.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the viewers can expect the return of Antara. If the reports are to go by AJ will be throwing a special party to celebrate his wedding anniversary with AJ. For which he invites Guddan as a special guest, adding to a lot of drama.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

