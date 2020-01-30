'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update January 29: AJ And Daadi To Have An Argument

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns.

The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's January 29 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written updates

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, after being humiliated by Guddan, AJ reminisces the day of his marriage with Antara. It is revealed that AJ married Antara only to hurt Guddan. Soon after his marriage with Antara, AJ breaks all relations with Antara, who in return of her silence asks for the power of attorney.

After the traumatic encounter with Guddan, AJ returns to Jindal House. In the house, Daadi expresses her resentment over AJ's alcoholism. An angry AJ blames Guddan for his condition and leaves the house.

Meanwhile, Guddan is preparing to leave for Mumbai but her parents ask her to stay for a day or two. However, Guddan pays no heed and starts preparing for her return. In the meantime, Chutki receives a call from the Airline officials, informing that their flight is cancelled. An infuriated Guddan decides to go to Mumbai by road.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ meet with an accident. Only time will tell if the accident brings the two ex-lovers together or not. The popular show airs on Zee TV from Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs.

