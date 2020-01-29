'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Updates January 28: AJ Blames Guddan For His Condition

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path.

Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's January 28 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update for January 28

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Jindal family is amazed after seeing Guddan's transformation. They invite her to the Jindal House. An uncomfortable Guddan expresses her discomfort but Daadi persuades her for the same. On her way to the Jindal House, Guddan is stalled by AJ in the middle of the road.

When she approaches AJ, he belittles her by making fun of her acting skills and her Bollywood film, 'Tumse Na Ho Payega'. To which Guddan says some hurtful things, and promises to walk away from his life. Meanwhile, a passerby recognises Guddan from her debut film, and run towards her for autograph and photographs. This infuriates AJ, who gets disturbed by Guddan's fame.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ meet with an accident. Only time will tell if the accident brings the two ex-lovers together or not. The popular show airs on Zee TV from Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Zee TV Instagram)

