'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | February 26: Guddan Gets Her Test Done

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 26 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the director of Guddan's upcoming film, Tumse Na Ho Payega, hands over the script to Guddan and AJ to gauge through and rehearse. Meanwhile, Daadi and Durga reach the sets of the film, to cheer AJ for his first acting endeavour. It so happens that the resemblance between the film's script and AJ's real-life makes him furious. He attacks the director. However, Guddan stops him from doing so.

In the moment of rush, AJ takes Guddan to the hospital. He asks the doctor to perform tests to gauge if she was pregnant four years ago. After taking a few tests, Guddan and AJ return to Jindal Bhavan. Guddan informs AJ that she is going back to Mumbai. However, AJ tries his tooth and nail to stop her. In the course, he warns her of killing himself. Guddan pays no heed to AJ's threat. However, AJ shoots himself, and Guddan cries her heart out, only to realise that it was a dream.

What to expect in the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Durga and Daadi will concoct a plan to reunite Guddan and AJ. They will search for an ideal groom for Guddan. Meanwhile, Durga and Daadi's plan is reported to infuriate AJ, who might end up confessing his love for Guddan.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

