Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update | March 16: Guddan Brings Back Avinash And Ganga

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest and Guddan and AJ's remarriage, it seems like things have improved between AJ and Guddan. Here is all you need to know about what happened in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 16 episode.

Yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with AJ trying to console an upset daadi. He cooks a sweet dish for her expecting to cheer her mood. While the two reminisce Avinash's bittersweet memories, Guddan overhears them and realises that they still have a soft corner for him.

Meanwhile, Guddan devises a plan to bring back Avinash and Ganga to Jindal Bhavan. She prepares a bland meal for the family members and uses AJ's emergency bell to summon them in the dining space. Although everyone resents from having food at the start, Guddan manages to convince everyone with her innocence.

At the dining table, after having a bite of their favourite dishes, everyone complains that the food is missing spices and important ingredients. Guddan interrupts in the middle and makes them understand that just like the food, Jindal family is incomplete without Avinash. She asks them to forgive Avinash and give him a second chance. However, daadi disagrees.

Meanwhile, Guddan goes against everyone's wish and invites Avinash and Ganga back to Jindal Bhavan. Ganga tries to win the hearts of the family members but is left disappointed. However, Guddan gives Avinash and Ganga hope and consoles them.

