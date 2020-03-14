'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 13: Daadi Gets Furious At Avinash

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest and Guddan and AJ's remarriage, it seems like things have improved between AJ and Guddan. Here is all you need to know about what happened in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 13 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Jindal family return from the Holi celebration in despair. Guddan tries to mend differences between Avinash (eldest son of the Jindal family) and the family. She tries her tooth and nail to convince Daadi and other family members to accept Avinash. However, Daadi bursts out into tears and reveals Avinash's misdoings to Guddan.

Daadi reveals that Avinash was a gambler. And he left his children and family members after his wife's death. She also reveals that he tormented his relationship with all family members due to his habit of gambling. Meanwhile, Daadi loses her cool and declares that she will never forgive Avinash for all that he has done.

Meanwhile, Ganga persuades Avinash to return to Jindal Bhavan. Seeing Avinash at the doorstep, Daadi, Vardhaan and Kishore, leave in silence and disapproval. However, Ganga persuades Avinash to seek forgiveness for his misdoings to all family members.

Firstly, Avinash goes to meet Daadi but is hesitant to enter her room. However, he musters the courage and asks for forgiveness to Daadi. However, Daadi refuses to forgive him. At the same time, Vardhan and Kishore enter her room. They humiliate Avinash and ask him to leave the house.

Looking at Avinash and Kishore's behaviour, AJ slaps Vardhan. Avinash tries to talk to AJ, who gives him a piece of mind and requests him to leave Jindal Bhavan. An infuriated Avinash decides to leave the house. However, Ganga refuses to leave and creates a scene. She asks Guddan to talk to Daadi and others. However, Guddan's silence forces her to leave the house.

