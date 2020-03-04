'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 4: Jindal Bhavan Hosts Guddan's Roka

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 3 episode.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | February 26: Guddan Gets Her Test Done

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Daadi, Durga, Laxmi, and Guddan talk about AJ's changing behaviour. Guddan believes that AJ has started feeling guilty for misunderstanding her four years ago. She tells them that she will make AJ confess his feelings soon.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | February 27: Guddan Leaves Jindal Bhavan

The next morning, AJ wakes up to a decked up Jindal Bhavan. He seems puzzled looking at the decorations. Meanwhile, he tries asking Daadi about the same, Guddan enters at the right moment and reveals that the preparations are for her roka ceremony. AJ seems unfazed by Guddan's roka ceremony, which affects Guddan.

Meanwhile, Saraswati realises the truth behind Guddan's marriage. She gets tensed after realising Guddan's plan. On the other hand, Guddan tries her tooth and nail to make AJ jealous. She shows AJ her roka ceremony photos. But AJ seems unaffected.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | Feb 28: Antara Is Arrested Due To Akshat

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, audiences will be thrilled to see the wedding preparations of Guddan. Jindal family will reportedly host her engagement ceremony, where the groom will propose Guddan for marriage. Reports have it that AJ will stop Guddan's engagement at the right time.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 2: Guddan Ready For A Second Marriage?

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 25: Guddan To Leave Jindall Bhavan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.