'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 2: Guddan Ready For A Second Marriage?

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 2 episode.

'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' written update

Yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with Guddan's family consoling her, after she breaks down. Meanwhile, at the Jindal Bhavan, Daadi, Durga, and Laxmi plan to reunite Guddan and AJ by any means. On the other hand, Guddan's dad asks her to forget AJ and move on with her life.

Guddan gets a call from Jindal Bhavan, which makes her anxious. The call reveals that Daadi is unwell. Guddan rushes to meet her. Daadi, Durga, and Laxmi ask Guddan to forget AJ and somehow convince her for second marriage, to make him (AJ) jealous. AJ overhears their conversation and gets upset. He rushes to his room.

Meanwhile, AJ breaks down after he reminisces the day Guddan left Jindal Bhavan. Guddan notices AJ sobbing, which makes her feel sad. She rushes to the police station to meet Antara. She blames Antara for AJ's condition.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, audiences will see Guddan's Roka. Reports have it that Daadi, Durga and Laxmi choose an ideal groom for Guddan. All of these wedding preparations sadden AJ, who seems to find respite in solace. Looking at AJ's condition, Guddan seems sad.

