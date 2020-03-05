The Debate
'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 4: Saraswati Bribes Guddan's Groom

Television News

'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' is a popular television show that airs on Zee TV, every Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs. Here is the written update of the show.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
guddan tumse na ho payega written updates

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 4 episode.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 4: Jindal Bhavan Hosts Guddan's Roka

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update for March 4

Yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with AJ preparing a meal in the kitchen. While cooking, AJ reminisces the time spent with Guddan. Meanwhile, Saraswati interrupts him and tries to instigate him against Guddan. She tries her tooth and nail to convince him for Guddan's second marriage. 

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 2: Guddan Ready For A Second Marriage?

On the other hand, Kunal (groom) and Guddan enact a marriage proposal in front of AJ to make him jealous. AJ falls to their trap and asks Guddan to not marry Kunal. Guddan questions AJ's intentions and asks him to give her one reason on why she should not marry Kunal. AJ gives her an implausible reason and leaves. 

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | Feb 28: Antara Is Arrested Due To Akshat

On the other hand, Saraswati threatens Kunal of sabotaging his acting career by leaking his MMS in the media. A rattled Kunal agrees to join her and promises her that he will marry Guddan for real. Meanwhile, Durga notices Saraswati leaving Kunal's room, and makes it a point to find out the truth. 

AJ comes home to find Jindal Bhavan all decked up for Guddan and Kunal's engagement. Meanwhile, Durga enquires Kunal about his association with Saraswati. But is interrupted by Saraswati, who manages to deceive Durga. 

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | February 27: Guddan Leaves Jindal Bhavan

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | February 26: Guddan Gets Her Test Done

 

 

First Published:
