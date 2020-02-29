'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | Feb 28: Antara Is Arrested Due To Akshat

Zee TV's well-known show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, which stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is now managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television screens with its unexpected twists and turns. The viewers saw a shocking separation track between the show's central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation.

The show also took a leap of four years, wherein Guddan is now a popular Bollywood actor while AJ is spiralling down on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega February 28 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega February 28 episode begins with Antara going to the doctor and asking him to hand over her Guddan's reports. She also tries to bribe the doctor for pulling off the deed but then suddenly Akshat enters the scene. Akshat goes on to put handcuffs on her hands and tells her that he knew that she would try to exchange the reports.

Meanwhile, at the Jindal house, all the family members are quite tensed. Akshat along with Antara reaches Jindal house while a hospital staff gets the hospital reports. After seeing the reports, Akshat tells Guddan that they do not deserve each other.

Antara tries to kill Guddan

Filled with grief, Akshat burns the reports but Antara tries to take advantage of the scenario. Antara begins to taunt Guddan incessantly. Guddan tells her mother-in-law that she wishes to leave the Jindal house. While the other family members try to stop her, Akshat tells them not to do so.

However, Durga and Laxmi are convinced that Guddan will not leave the house. But Akshat threatens everyone by saying that if Guddan does not leave, it is he who will be leaving the house. Soon, Guddan and Revati arrive in the staircase of Bhushan's house. Guddan gets a call from the team of her film wherein she is asked to reshoot a suicide scene.

However, Antara starts tampering with the rope which will be used in the scene. She hopes that this will result in Guddan's death but is shocked to see Guddan arriving in the scene.

