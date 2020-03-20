'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 19: Saraswati And Guddan Join Hands

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest and Guddan and AJ's remarriage, it seems like things have improved between AJ and Guddan. Here is all you need to know about what happened in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 19 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

The latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with Guddan asking Saraswati for her help to win the challenge she has with Daadi. However, when Saraswati refuses to join her, Guddan blackmails her and forces her to be part of her plan. As a part of her plan, Guddan invites all the family members to a deserted place.

Guddan and Saraswati dress inconspicuously and attack the Jindal family. They get hold of Aarav and act as if they are abducting him. Seemingly rattled by Guddan and Saraswati's enactment, Aarav runs into a pit. The whole family runs towards the pit, while everybody is worried, Guddan's mask falls off exposing her plan.

Avinash and AJ together try their tooth and nail to help Aarav. And after a few failed attempts, the two successfully bring Aarav out of the pit. Meanwhile, at the Jindal Bhavan, Kishore angrily misbehaves with Durga for being a part of Guddan's plan. However, Aarav asks Kishore to forgive Durga as he is fine. On the other hand, Guddan and Chutki return to Jindal Bhavan with the police. Chutki asks the police to arrest Ganga and Avinash for creating distress in Guddan's life.

