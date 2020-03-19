Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update | March 18: Ganga Gives Everyone A Tough Time

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest and Guddan and AJ's remarriage, it seems like things have improved between AJ and Guddan. Here is all you need to know about what happened in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 18 episode.

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update | March 17: Daadi Is Infuriated By Ganga's Antics

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

The latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with Guddan and Daadi's fight. While Daadi makes it clear that it impossible for her to forgive Avinash, Guddan challenges her saying that she will make the impossible happen. Meanwhile, Ganga takes a stern decision of helping Guddan in the challenge. Later in the day, she stands on a table filled with broken glasses and forces Daadi to forgive Avinash. When she disagrees, Ganga warns her that she will hurt herself.

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update | March 16: Guddan Brings Back Avinash And Ganga

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 13: Daadi Gets Furious At Avinash

Ganga's antics create distress in the house. Meanwhile, Guddan seems fed-up of her antics and returns to her room; AJ follows. Worried Guddan bursts out at AJ. She expresses her disappointment over the family member's behaviour and Ganga's antics. Meanwhile, all the members leave Ganga to her plight and return to their respective work. However, Saraswati tries to flatter Ganga and tries her tooth and nail to instigate her against Guddan.

Saraswati extends a helping hand against Guddan. However, Ganga attacks her and heralds her with abuses. On the other hand, Guddan asks for help from Durga and Laxmi for the challenge. However, Durga and Laxmi refuse to help her in the challenge.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 12: Ganga Stirs Storm At Jindal Bhavan

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 11: Distress In Guddan & AJ's Paradise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.