Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update | March 17: Daadi Is Infuriated By Ganga's Antics

Television News

Given below is 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' written update from its latest episode. It is a popular show that airs on Zee TV, every Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
guddan tumse na ho payega written updates

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest and Guddan and AJ's remarriage, it seems like things have improved between AJ and Guddan. Here is all you need to know about what happened in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 17 episode. 

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update | March 16: Guddan Brings Back Avinash And Ganga

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update 

The latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with Ganga fangirling Guddan. Meanwhile, Saraswati comes to meet Ganga to instigate her against Guddan. However, all her plans turn futile when Ganga rebukes her for trying to attack Guddan during the Holi celebration. Ganga smears Saraswati's face with black paints and warns her to stay away from Guddan. 

In the meanwhile, Guddan is worried due to the cold behaviour of family members. At the same time, Ganga enters her room and is left spell-bounding looking at Guddan's room's architecture. She ecstatically starts a social media live session. On Guddan's persistence, Ganga stops the live session. Meanwhile, AJ enters the room. Ganga continues her fun antics with AJ too.

On the other hand, Guddan and AJ discuss Avinash’s return. She asks him to forgive Avinash. But he assures that he is trying his best to forget the bitter memories of the past. 

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 13: Daadi Gets Furious At Avinash

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 12: Ganga Stirs Storm At Jindal Bhavan

The next morning, all family members are in the pooja room waiting to start their daily prayers. Meanwhile, Avinash and Ganga also join them, which angers Daadi, Vardhaan and Kishore. Ganga’s obsessive love towards Guddan causes a problem for all the family members. Daadi rebukes Avinash and tells that she will never forgive Avinash.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 11: Distress In Guddan & AJ's Paradise

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' March 10 Written Update: Guddan And AJ Celebrate Holi

 

 

First Published:
