'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 20: Daadi Forgives Avinash And Ganga

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest and Guddan and AJ's remarriage, it seems like things have improved between AJ and Guddan. In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the family members forgive the misdoings of Avinash and accept him and Ganga. Here's the written update of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 20 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega latest episode starts with Chutki bringing police to Jindal Bhavan to get Avinash and Ganga arrested. The family members are shocked by the news of the arrest. They ask Chutki the reason for the arrest. Chutki reveals that the two have been booked for harassing Guddan with their crazy antics.

Meanwhile, AJ comes and stops the arrest. He explains to the police that it was because of Avinash that his family's youngest member is alive, and makes it clear that he will not let the police take Avinash and Ganga. In the meantime, it is revealed that the arrest was a farce. Guddan along with Chutki had planned this to make the family members feel the importance of Avinash and Ganga.

Daadi and all family members forgive Avinash and accept them with an open heart. Meanwhile, the family members decide to host a homecoming party for Avinash and Ganga. On the other hand, a disappointed Saraswati plans to create a rift between Guddan and Ganga.

