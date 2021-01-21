'Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari' Actor Manmohan Tiwari Celebrates His Birthday On Sets; See

Manmohan Tiwari, who is known for his role as Pappu in &TV’s 'Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari', has turned a year older. The actor went on to celebrate his birthday with his on-set family. On his birthday, the cast and crew of 'Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari' joined hands to make this day extremely special for their dear Pappu. The team boogied to groovy tunes and sang for the birthday boy and enjoyed the day with tons of fun and joy.

Talking about his on-set celebrations, Manmohan revealed to the PR saying, “There is a dhaba at walking distance from the set's location, we often visit there to celebrate an occasion or the if the day ends early and we crave their tasty treats, it has become a favourite spot for all of us to chill. I will be treating everyone to snacks as a way of thanking them for their valuable presence in my life and to celebrate my birthday”. The actor added, “Naach – gaane ke bina yeh party adhoori hai, so we will create a lot of noise for sure!”

Gudiya, aka Sarika Bahroliya wishes her on-screen brother, she says. “Pappu bhaiya, as I like to call him out of affection is a kind soul, who is caring for everyone on the set. He has a natural instinct of being a father, he will always check in with everyone if they ate or if they are in need of water. It is an absolute pleasure working with someone of his nature. I wish him a very happy birthday, indeed!”

Also read | 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' & Other Shows' Stars Announce Fresh Episodes To Be Aired Today

Expressing his gratitude on this special day, Manmohan shares, “It’s my birthday, and I get to spend it with both my reel and real families which is a blessing in itself! I find myself lucky to be healthy and happy, the past year taught me a lot of lessons, and this coming year rewarded me. This will be my first birthday with my daughter Tvarita, who is the light of my eyes. Rudraksh, my adorable son is super excited today as he enjoys a birthday and the whole concept of presents. My family and I will be having a small party at home, my wife has promised me my favourite gulab jamuns, so I am looking forward to that.”

Also read | Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebrations Make Television Couples Get Closer

Also read | Janmashtami 2020: Rohitash Gaud & Other TV Actors Give Sneak Peek Into Celebration

Also read | 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' Cast And Other TV Actors To Ring In Ganesh Chaturthi In THIS Way

(Courtesy: Manmohan Tiwari's PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.