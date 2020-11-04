Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebrations Make Television Couples Get Closer

Karwa Chauth 2020 is here and to celebrate the occasion &TV shows have gone the extra mile to make the festival a special one for the jodis as well as the audience. Several serials on the channel like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari have a Karwa Chauth sequence coming up where the actors can be seen keeping a fast for their better halves to express their love. Here's a glimpse about what the shows have planned for the Karwa Chauth sequence.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2020: Quotes Wishes And Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2020: Niti Taylor Is 'excited' As Husband Parikshit Will Be Cooking For Her

Karwa Chauth 2020 on &TV

Karwa Chauth is an Indian festival where wives fast for their husbands and pray for their health and long lives. Over the years, many TV shows and movies have inculcated Karwa Chauth scenes in their stories. According to a media statement, &TV did the same with several of it's shows. The Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari's Gudiya, played by Sarika Bahroliya can be seen keeping a fast for Guddu, played by Karam Rajpal. In the Karwa Chauth special episode, Sweety (Shweta Rajput) dreams about her and Sarla (Samta Sagar) keeping Karwa Chauth vrat and dancing with their respective husbands.

When asked why Gudiya was not a part of the dream, Sweety cheekily says that Gudiya cannot stay hungry and this forms the basis of the competition. To support Gudiya, Guddu also fasts. Sarika Bahroliya says that her character on the show is can go to any extent to win a challenge. On the other hand, the cast of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! can also be seen indulging in the festive mood by showing a Karwa Chauth sequence between Angoori Bhabhi played by Shubhangi Atre and Tiwari ji played by Rohitash Gaud. Shubhangi Atre says that usually, Tiwari ji fails to express his love for her and during the Karwa Chauth scene, he will be left awestruck after seeing his wife, Angoori as she will be dressed in bridal attire to celebrate the function. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan's Dabangg Rajesh break their fast in the traditional DDLJ style with Sieve, Kalash and Diya.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Has Started Prepping For Karwa Chauth 2020, Showcases Her Lovely Mehendi

Also Read | Karwa Chauth: Kiara Advani Decorates Her Mother's Hands With Mehendi On The Occasion

On the show, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’s Nidhi essayed by Dharti Bhatt and Swati played by Tanvi Dogra will complete the vrat vidhi with utmost dedication to win over Indresh played by Ashish Kadian. As Swati comes back to life and regains her memory, she wants to reunite with Indresh. On the other hand, Nidhi too wants to win him over. What started as a face-off between the two Devis - Santoshi Maa and Paulomi, on Mahadev’s intervention end up becoming a fight between Swati and Nidhi. The one who completes the Karwa Chauth vrat vidhi with utmost faith gets to be with Indresh.

Also Read | Saumya Tandon Reacts To THIS Lip-lock Scene From The Serial "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain"

All Image Credits: PR Agency

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.