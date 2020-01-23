The Debate
The Debate
Gulshan Devaiah's Witty Reply On 'Afsos' Being Released And Taken Down From Amazon Prime

Television News

Gulshan Devaiah was set to be seen in Afsos playing the lead. However, the show was released and taken down by Amazon Prime. Read to know Gulshan's reply

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gulshan Devaiah

Afsos stars Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil and Heeba Shah in the lead roles. The series was set to stream on Amazon Prime and was even released on the OTT platform, but was taken down. Many fans who started watching or watched the released episodes where confused, read to know what Gulshan Devaiah said.

Also Read | Gulshan Devaiah's Critically Acclaimed Roles On The Silver Screen

Gulshan Devaiah on Afsos being taken down

Afsos was scheduled to release on January 17, 2020, but was taken down due to unknown reason. Amazon Prime video has not given any statement on the issue. However, Gulshan Devaiah, the lead actor of the show, informed the fans in a witty way.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah78) on

Viewers compliments

Many started watching the show as soon as it out but found that only 3 episodes were available, which was first, second and sixth. The viewers took to Twitter to express their distress. After being asked several times, Amazon Help replied to a few tweets.

Also Read | Dark Comedies On Amazon Prime That Are A Must Watch

 

Also Read |Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Ready To Star In These Upcoming Amazon Prime Shows

Amazon Help's reply

 

Trailer

Also Read | Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army's Trailer Released, To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Afsos shows the life of a depressed person, who tries to kill himself but fails several times, so he decides to give his own killing contract. Things change as he falls in love with a girl and does not wants to die anymore, but a contract killer is already on the move for him. It is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Anirban Dasgupta, Sourav Ghosh, and Dibya Chatterjee.

 

 





