Gulshan Devaiah's Witty Reply On 'Afsos' Being Released And Taken Down From Amazon Prime

Afsos stars Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil and Heeba Shah in the lead roles. The series was set to stream on Amazon Prime and was even released on the OTT platform, but was taken down. Many fans who started watching or watched the released episodes where confused, read to know what Gulshan Devaiah said.

Gulshan Devaiah on Afsos being taken down

Afsos was scheduled to release on January 17, 2020, but was taken down due to unknown reason. Amazon Prime video has not given any statement on the issue. However, Gulshan Devaiah, the lead actor of the show, informed the fans in a witty way.

Viewers compliments

Many started watching the show as soon as it out but found that only 3 episodes were available, which was first, second and sixth. The viewers took to Twitter to express their distress. After being asked several times, Amazon Help replied to a few tweets.

@PrimeVideoIN

So i started watching #afsos last night on Amazon. All the episodes aren't uploaded.

Only 1st, 2nd and 6th episodes are there. Somebody forgot to upload all the episodes.

I tried contacting for help but this issue is still there.

Can someone check this? pic.twitter.com/LyYNFxuokk — Aashish kumar (@hardluckstrome) January 17, 2020

Ya.. infact i saw 2 episodes. It's amazing. But then suddenly episodes were removed. Waiting for them to come back. Kudos to team #afsos and @gulshandevaiah great performance. More power to you.. 👍👍 — Ankit Mishra (@ankit_7a) January 17, 2020

Hey, @PrimeVideoIN @AmazonHelp, Why am I not able to access the episodes of @gulshandevaiah starrer Afsos? It was slated to release today, whenever I open the tab for the show, it says video currently unavailable. #Afsos — vishesh (@vroy38) January 17, 2020

Amazon Help's reply

We are working on making the title available to you as soon as possible. Stay Tuned! ^GD — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) January 17, 2020

The show ‘Afsos’ is unavailable on Amazon Prime Video due to unforeseen circumstances. We regret the inconvenience caused and shall come back to you when it becomes available. ^AH — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) January 17, 2020

We cannot promise any specific timeframe for this. Hence, we'd suggest you to stay tuned! ^SM — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) January 18, 2020

I realize you're upset, and I regret we've been unable to address your concerns to your satisfaction. However, I'm sorry, we will not be able to provide any additional information in this regard than what has been already provided. ^RJ — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) January 18, 2020

Trailer

Afsos shows the life of a depressed person, who tries to kill himself but fails several times, so he decides to give his own killing contract. Things change as he falls in love with a girl and does not wants to die anymore, but a contract killer is already on the move for him. It is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Anirban Dasgupta, Sourav Ghosh, and Dibya Chatterjee.

