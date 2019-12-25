Gulshan Devaiah's Critically Acclaimed Roles On The Silver Screen

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah started his acting career in Anurag Kashyap's which also vast Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah in 2010. Since then, Devaiah has starred in a number of films, mostly in supporting ones. But according to the response of both critics and audience, he played poignant roles which were carried out really well. Here is a list of Gulshan Devaiah’s best roles in Bollywood:

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Besides the lead characters played by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, everyone remembers the evil Bhavani. Garnering a deep hatred for the Rajari’s, this Sanera was the main cause for the tragedy of Raam and Leela. He even plotted against his own aunt (played by Shruti Pathak) so as to rise to the powerful position. This iconic role was played by Gulshan Devaiah and audience’s opinion seems to be that he played it to the T.

Death in the Gunj

Directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, A Death in the Gunj revolves around a young, shy Indian student whose life falls apart during a family trip. Set in the little town of McCluskiegunj, this thriller garnered a lot of praises from the audience and critics alike. Gulshan Devaiah was seen playing the role of Nandu whose family was taking the trip. His acting skill was lauded by critics.

Peddlers

In this Vasan Bala directed drama, Gulshan Devaiah played the role of a corrupted cop. The film revolved around the story if a young drug peddler and a young immigrant mother suffering from a fatal disease. Devaiah’s performance as the cop who meted out violence because he did not feel manly enough was well appreciated by critics and audiences.

Shaitan

Five substance-abusing friends fake a kidnapping to bribe police for covering-up a hit-and-run accident. Gulshan Devaiah played the role of Karan 'KC' Chaudhary who was in the group of five. He was the boy who introduced Kalki's character to the rest of his group. However, the whole affair takes a serious turn when a strict police officer is assigned their case.

That Girl in Yellow Boots

A British woman comes to India to look for her father. But she faces many challenges on the way and concludes at the end that the journey was definitely not worth it. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie had Kalki Koechlin as its lead while Gulshan Devaiah played the role of a goon who beat up Kalki's character when her boyfriend could not clear his debts to him.

