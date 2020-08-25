Guneet Sharma To Join Cast Of 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' As Shiraz

Guneet Sharma is all set to join the cast of the SAB TV fantasy serial Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor will be seen playing the pivotal role of Shiraz, who is a close friend of Alladin. The show has been quite appreciated for the storyline so far and the fresh addition is expected to bring in more drama and fun in the existing plotline.

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is one of the most loved fantasy shows on Indian television. The makers of the show are all set to introduce a new character called Shiraz who will have a unique and entertaining personality. The character is also expected to be Alladin’s best friend who has a punk personality.

Speaking about the upcoming role in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Gurneet Sharma spoke about how elated he is for his role in the show. He said that he is quite excited to be a part of a folktale which he found fascinating since he was just a child. He said that everyone around him has been very cooperative while he fits into the new character. He was also of the stance that the vibe around the place is really positive and encouraging.

Guneet Sharma said that he has already worked with Siddharth Nigam, who plays the lead role of Aladdin on the show. Guneet was of the take that the actor is very friendly on and off-screen and hence he has been looking forward to doing more scenes with him. He is also excited about working with other cast members in the upcoming days.

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is a fantasy serial which is much loved amongst the audience for the intriguing plotline. The story revolves around the character Alladin who is a recreated version of the famous Arabian Nights Aladdin. The show stars actors like Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh in the lead role. Fans have been excited about the story so far and the new changes are expected to grab in more audience.

Image Courtesy: Gujneet Sharma and Sab TV Instagram

