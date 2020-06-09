Gurdip Punjj Opens Up About Failure Of 'Sanjivani 2', Says 'it Was Disappointing'

Television show Sanjivani 2 starring Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles went off-air on March 13 this year, leaving several fans disappointed. The second installment of the show was called off merely four months after it started. According to reports, the failure to meet expectations of fans, and garner numbers of the TRP lists, was the reason behind being pulled off air. Gurdip Punjj who had been a part of both the instalments of the show recently opened up about her thoughts on Sanjivani 2's failure to a leading publication. The actress revealed that she was taken aback and was upset with the move.

Gurdip Punjj upset with Sanjivani 2 failure

Talking further about it, the actress mentioned that she is coping up with the pain and said that every time hitting the bull’s eye is not possible. She reportedly explained that it's all about the people who want to see their favourite actors on screen and entertain them. If the demands and expectations of the audience change, then meeting the mark becomes a problem for everyone. She added that she cannot expect that all her shows will be a huge hit like Sanjivani (part 1). However, she is elated that viewers still want to see her onscreen and that is enough for her.

Gurdip also said that if during that process she is able to get it right and hit a bull's eye then it is a huge jackpot for her. But, she feels that there are certain times in life that things don’t’ turn out the way one thinks or even vision. Apart from Gurdip, the entire cast of Sanjivani including Monish Bahl, Gaurav Chopra, Sayantani Ghosh were also left disheartened after hearing the news.

Gurdip also reportedly said that Sanjivani's failure has affected her and has left her disappointed. She added that the disappointment did not stay with her for long because she had a lot of fun working with the team, and so there's no chance of being disheartened by it. The actress said that she still cherishes each and every moment of working on the set with the beautiful team. She also feels fortunate enough to be a part of both the seasons with co-actor Mohnish Bahl.

Sometime back, as the last episode of the show aired, Surbhi Chandna who is widely known for her character of Dr. Ishani in the show, took to her official Instagram handle to express her gratitude with a heartfelt note.Surbhi Chandna posted several photos from her show Sanjivani 2. These photos feature her in various looks

(Image credit: Instagram)

