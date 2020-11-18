Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Holiday In Dubai Post COVID Recovery, Latter Says 'mini Vacay'

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently jetted off to Dubai. The duo took to their official social media handles and shared several glimpses from their trip. Gurmeet wrote, "Lots to talk about travelling in this new normal. All’s well that ends up here #dubai". The duo could be seen posing at the Dubai Mall, with Burj Khalifa in the backdrop. Debina shared another set of photos from the same destination and wrote, "Made it to a mini-vacay amid chaos!!".

Not only this, on Tuesday night, Gurmeet gave a peek into his date with wife Debina. He could be seen relishing some scrumptious dishes at the mall. "Food wonderful food," he wrote in the caption as he posted some pics. Debina shared some portraits of herself and wrote, "Great day well spent. Ending with satisfaction." Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's Dubai trip photos received many compliments from fans and their friends in the industry.

A user wrote, "Woww that super clicks. loving your outfit dears." Another fan penned, "So happy to see you are enjoying your vacation." Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on the posts. Take a look at the duo's photos here. They also shared many selfies on Instagram stories.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's Dubai trip

Also Read | Richard Schiff Gets Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19, Read His Health Update

Also Read | Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Lashes Out At A Telecom Company; Calls Their Service 'pathetic'

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had contracted COVID-19 earlier. It was on September 30 when the former took to his Twitter and wrote that wife Debina & he had tested positive for COVID-19. "We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home," he tweeted. However, after a break of ten days, the Geet Hui Sabse Parayi actor shared a lengthy note on the micro-blogging platform and mentioned that the two of them had tested negative for the virus.

Also Read | What Happens When Someone Hits A Burning Tennis Ball? Watch 'jaw-dropping' Video

On the work front, Gurmeet will be seen in the upcoming movie, The Wife. The shooting of the same took place at Zee studios in Jaipur. On September 17, he wrapped up the shooting for the film and posted a video with his team. He wrote, "And it’s a wrap!! Finally we have completed our film #thewife. It’s the first Bollywood film which we completed in this pandemic!! It was a challenge to shoot under these circumstances but @zeestudiosofficial did an amazing job at it."

Also Read | Gurmeet Choudhary recovers from COVID-19; compares quarantine to '14 years in Vanvas'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.