Gurmeet Choudhary On Shifting To Films: 'They Didn't Want To Take Risk With A TV Actor'

Gurmeet Choudhary spoke about the film and television industry and how he was treated when he decided to transition from TV to films. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Gurmeet Choudhary too had dreams of working in films and making it to the big screen.

Amid all the speculation of groupism and nepotism going around, the actor decided to speak about his set of struggles as well. In an interview, Gurmeet Choudhary revealed several things that he was told when he was deciding to make his transition to films.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla's Week Was All About Reuniting With Shehnaaz And Enjoying With Family

Gurmeet Choudhary opens up on the transition he made from TV to films

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 7, 2020: Riddhima And Kabir Plan To Escape

Gurmeet Choudhary stated that his dream was to be on the 70mm screen, yet he sincerely did TV for years. However, at some point in his life, he felt he wanted to shift to films and thus he decided to take the plunge. He saw shifting to films as a new challenge and thus was excited for it, as he had already achieved a lot in the television space.

It was during this time many people questioned his ability and went on to question if anyone would buy a ticket to see him if they have been watching him for free on television. Gurmeet Choudhary revealed that such things were common and he faced all of it a lot. However, in 2015, he made his Bollywood debut with the film, Khamoshiyan. He further continued to say that people were eager and ready to meet him; however, no one wanted to take the risk with a television actor.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Latest Update: Will Abir Come To Know Varun's Real Motive?

Further on, Gurmeet Choudhary credited the late Sushant Singh Rajput for paving the way for television actors. He said that it was due to him that things drastically changed for actors who wanted to transition into films. Gurmeet added that it was Sushant Singh Rajput who proved that even TV actors could have an audience in theatres if someone gives them a break.

The actor clearly stated that it was due to Sushant that the door to films was opened for actors like him. He added that people before would not take TV actors seriously; however, after Sushant made his debut, things changed and eventually TV actors began to get launched. Gurmeet Choudhary added that despite the launch not being as grand, people at least started taking TV actors seriously.

Also Read | Rashami Desai May Take Home 'Bigg Boss 13' Trophy; Here’s A Look At Her Net Worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.