'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 7, 2020: Riddhima And Kabir Plan To Escape

In the episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 that aired on August 7, 2020, dadi asks Ishani to check if Riddhima is ready. Ishani goes to check on Riddhima and says that they are getting late for the mahurat to which Riddhima says that she will be ready in five minutes. Hearing this, Ishani gets very angry and starts talking on the phone. Just as Kabir hears Ishani, he starts to move towards her, when he witnessed Riddhima crying looking at the ring. Looking at that, Kabir drops a glass and Ishani starts to scold him. Kabir goes knocking on Riddhima’s door and just as she opens the door, he gets insides. Read.

Ishani wonders where Kabir went. Looking at Kabir, Riddhima starts to cry even more. While Dil Yeh Tere Bina is playing in the background, Riddhima looks at Kabir and asks why and how did all this happen. Downstairs, dadi and Vansh meet by chance. Looking at the lehenga that Riddhima was wearing, Kabir says that this is the same bridal dress that she dreamed about wearing at their wedding.

When Riddhima says yes, Kabir says that no one can take their dreams away from them. He says that he won’t let this marriage happen and asks Riddhima to not worry at all. Aryan sees Vansh and says that Riddhima will get suffocated because it is not an easy thing to tolerate Vansh.

Ishani knocks on Riddhima’s door and says that she will be called soon for all the wedding rituals. Just as Ishani goes away, Riddhima says to Kabir that she was waiting for him as she was sure that he would come. Kabir says that he did come and didn’t break her trust. Now, he will get married to her and take her to his home. Riddhima suggests him an idea to stop the wedding.

Ishani opens up about the wrong-doings of Vansh. She says that if they go public about all the information against him then they can get away with the wedding. Kabir says that he will think of a way to do that and asks Riddhima to be ready and meet him at the back gate in 15 minutes.

