Gurmeet Choudhary And Wife Debina Test Positive For COVID-19, Former Thanks For Support

Gurmeet Choudhary recently shared that he and his wife Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter to inform about the same. Gurmeet Chaudhary also shared a health update and said that they are doing fine. The actor stated that he and Debin Bonnerjee are taking all necessary precautions. He also requested all the people who have been in contact with them to take care and get tested.

In the end, Gurmeet Choudhary extended gratitude to all the people for their love and support. Fans in huge number wished them good health and speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, “Oh no ! Please take care both of you ! We are all very concerned but know you will recover fast. Sending prayers and loads of love to you guys. Get well real soon dearest. Love U”. Take a look at Gurmeet Choudhary's Twitter update.

My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care🙏🏻 Thank you all for your love and support — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020

Oh no ! Please take care both of you ! We are all very concerned but know you will recover fast. Sending prayers and loads of love to you guys🙏❤️🤗Get well real soon dearest. Love U❣️ — Gurmeet Choudhary HT (@GurmeetHT) September 30, 2020

What!! I am shocked after see this Tweet.I have tears in my Eyes. May Allah Bless both of you Always with all the happiness,good Health, love and joy in this world.Get Well soon and take proper precautions.. — FARHA PARI JABI...... (@FARHAJABI1) September 30, 2020

Get well soon @gurruchoudhary and @imdebina . You were both so cautious, just goes to show how sneaky this virus is. — Brenda de Norman (@brendad_de) September 30, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah actor Priya Ahuja Rajda tests COVID-19 positive

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja Rajda recently took to Instagram to inform that she has been tested COVID-19 positive. The actor shared a picture of her and wrote a note to inform about the same. Priya Ahuja Rajda wrote, “It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE. I’m asymptotic I’m doing okay!. I’m following instructions provided by doctors n BMC. I’m in-home quarantine. In case if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls”.

The actor also informed that she was at home for all this while but still, she got the virus. She asked fans to stay safe and wear a mask. Priya Ahuja Rajda also urged everyone to not take it lightly. At the end of her note, she requested people to keep her and her son in their prayers. Fans in huge number wished good health and speedy recovery to Priya.

Ishqbaaz actor Navina Bole tests COVID-19 positive

On September 30, Navina Bole announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared an array of pictures of her that she clicked at home. In the pictures, she is spotted wearing her nightwear as she spent her time at home. Navina Bole penned a beautiful thought as she shared her health update. Navina wrote, “Feeling sexy is a woman's birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental!”. The actor also stated that she has been in isolation and recovering. She also added a hashtag that said: "need your prayers".

