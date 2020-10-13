Gurmeet Choudhary Tests Negative For COVID-19; Thanks Fans Who Prayed For His Recovery

Gurmeet Choudhary recently took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife Debina have tested negative of COVID-19. The actor shared a picture of him where he was seen flashing a wide smile as he holds a dog in his hand. The photo was shared with the text “virus free and reunited”.

Gurmeet Choudhary tests COVID-19 negative

Gurmeet Choudhary also shared a big note where he informed that he and his wife Debina have recovered from coronavirus. He thanked God for the recovery and also extended gratitude for fans who prayed for his recovery. Gurmeet also urged fans to wear a mask and take proper precautions. He also thanked BMC who kept a proper check on them.

At the end of his note, Gurmeet Choudhary thanked the doctor who treated him and his wife Debina. He ended the note saying, “Doctors are real heroes in this pandemic!!Thank you once again”. Fans in a huge number showered love and also mentioned that they are elated to see him back in good health. One of the users commented, “Your postive acton combined with positive thinking & it becomes positive result dear Gurmeet sir. so happy for you may God bless you”.

Happy to see you back hero💃🏻💐🕺🏻♥️❣️Still take care and stay safe 👍love 🤗💐 — Gurmeet Choudhary HT (@GurmeetHT) October 13, 2020

Most awaited news .

We are soooo happyyyyyy.

Take care n stay safe @gurruchoudhary

WeLoveYouGurru WeAlwaysWithYou #RisingSuperstarOfBollywood #GurmeetChoudhary pic.twitter.com/y3FeufMNWc — gurrugang (@gurrugang) October 13, 2020

Your postive acton combined with positive thinking & it becomes postive result dear Gurmeet sir ♥ so happy for you may God bless you 😇 pic.twitter.com/2bwKitIj2L — Nitin Verma (@NitinVe85938825) October 13, 2020

On September 30, Gurmeet Choudhary took to Twitter to share that Debina and he tested positive for COVID-19. Gurmeet Chaudhary also shared a health update and said that they are doing fine. The actor stated that he and Debin Bonnerjee are taking all necessary precautions. He also requested all the people who have been in contact with them to take care and get tested.

In the end, Gurmeet Choudhary extended gratitude to all the people for their love and support. Fans in huge number wished them good health and speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, “Oh no ! Please take care both of you ! We are all very concerned but know you will recover fast. Sending prayers and loads of love to you guys. Get well real soon dearest. Love U”. Take a look at Gurmeet Choudhary's Twitter update.

My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care🙏🏻 Thank you all for your love and support — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020

Gurmeet Chaudhary would be next seen in the movie The Wife. The Wife features Gurmeet alongside Sayani Dutta. On August 19, the cast and crew of The Wife resumed the pending shoot in the Jaipur studio. Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared two photos from the set. In the first picture, the lead cast of the upcoming movie posed with all-smiling faces while the second photo featured two crew members in PPE kits.

