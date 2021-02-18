Gurmeet Choudhary Shares Cute Pics With Debina, Writes 'one Lucky Husband In This World'

Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary's pictures with his wife Debina Bonnerjee have set major couple goals for fans. They always show appreciation for each other on social media with adorable captions. Recently, Gurmeet shared a slideshow of pictures on Instagram wherein they have donned colour-coordinated outfits and have posed stylishly for the camera and he has also penned a heartfelt note for his wife.

Gurmeet Choudhary's photos with wife Debina

In the first picture, Gurmeet is seen playing with Debina's earrings. In the next one, he is holding the pallu of her saree and both of them smile at the camera. Gurmeet has worn a light blue coloured kurta and salwar whereas Debina is wearing a light green coloured saree. The prints on both their outfits are the same. Gurmeet Choudhary's wife and he have also worn sunglasses for their photoshoot. In the caption of the post, Gurmeet has written a heartfelt romantic post about how blessed he is for having such a loving wife. He also wrote, "I thank Ram ji Every day for having you In my life".

The post garnered over 11K within an hour of uploading. As soon as the post was uploaded, their fans could not stop gushing about them and their looks. One of the fans commented on Gurmeet's post by saying 'superb' while another commented by saying 'awesome' and used the red heart emojis as well. See their reactions below:

Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into his life. He often shares beautiful pictures with his wife from their vacation diaries. Recently, he also shared pictures from his Valentine's Day celebration with his wife. In the background, it can be seen that the place has been decorated with several red balloons.

Gurmeet Choudhary's TV shows

Gurmeet became popular after he portrayed the character of Lord Ram in the mythological serial Ramayan. In the serial, his wife essayed the character of Sita. He then wen ton to star in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah. He made his film debut with the 2015 romantic thriller Khamoshiyan. He also landed the lead roles in Wajah Tum Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Paltan. Gurmeet also participated in several reality shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 where he was the winner, Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati and Fear Factor. He will next be seen in the horror film The Wife which will release March 19, 2021, on Zee 5.

Image courtesy- @guruchoudhary Instagram

