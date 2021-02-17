Gurmeet Choudhary And Sayani Datta's 'The Wife' Gets Release Date; First Poster Unveiled

Gurmeet Choudhury and debutante Sayani Datta’s film The Wife’s release date has been announced by Zee Studios on their social media handles. The film, which will stream exclusively on ZEE5 will release on March 19, 2021. The first poster of the film has also been revealed which is quite chilling. In the poster, Gurmeet Choudhury and Sayani Datta are seen locked in an embrace in what looks like a laundry room. The element of horror is brought about by a hand-print that can be seen from inside the washing machine.

Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary & Sayani Datta Resume The Pending Shoot Of 'The Wife' In Jaipur

'The Wife' release date out

The film will see Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta playing a married couple. The story revolves around them moving into a new house where things start going haywire. There is a supernatural entity in the house that causes a lot of issues between the couple. The couple slowly realises that they need to stick together not only to save their marriage but also to save their lives.

Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary Talks About Battling COVID-19 With Wife; Shares His Views On 2020

Gurmeet Choudhary said that the film was “a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama". He further said, "This is my first solo lead and you'll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar in this film. I am happy to be associated with Zee Team and extremely excited for the film to launch for our audience to see for themselves that it's one of a kind."

Also read: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Set Off To Ayodhya To Mark 10th Anniversary

The film is an adaptation of the urban legend of supernatural entities lurking everywhere. Of an entity who would be ready at all times to pick on us when we are unaware. The film is a modern take on the urban legend. It is a chill fest that promises not to allow its audience to sleep at night. Debutante director has created a horror film in such a matter-of-fact manner that it seems to spook the audience even more.

Cannot wait to watch #Thewife all the very best to the entire team @gurruchoudhary love u — Kiruthika sundaram🌠 (@itss_kiruthika) February 17, 2021

Congrats and Happy to know #TheWife.Till Death Do Us Part! Starring #GurmeetChoudhary and #SayaniDatta.

Premieres 19th March exclusively on @ZEE5Premium... All The Best to team👍👍 — chetana 💖💖 Guru a Rockstar (@chedes07) February 17, 2021

Excitedddd 😍😍😍😍😍😍



Can't wait to See you Rock it Gee Cee !!! — ALMINA😍❤GURMEET CHOUDHARY KI PAGAL DEEWANI❤ 😍 (@alminas49) February 17, 2021

Counting the days to 19th march 2021 to watch my proud actor after not appearing on the screen silver for a long time 💥 i'm so excited to see you in #TheWife @gurruchoudhary 💯🌟💫 — GURMEET LOVERS ❤️😍 (@Shashigurmeetc1) February 17, 2021

Woahoooo @gurruchoudhary it trendsssssss#TheWife continues to be in the list.. #GurmeetChoudhary ACE ACTOR

U GONNA NAIL IT GURRU

19TH MARCH 2021 — GURRU DEEWANI PUNEET (@SekhonPuneet) February 17, 2021

Fans were really excited to see the poster of the film and said that they could not wait for it to release. Fans of Gurmeet, in particular, were eager to see him take on the lead role in a film, that too in an avatar which he had never been seen in before. Fans were also happy to see the film trending on Twitter after its poster was released.

Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Celebrate Anniversary In Chic European Style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.