Gurucharan Singh Who Plays 'Sodhi' In TMKOC Not Quitting, Confirms Asit Modi

Asit Modi, the producer of SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently reacted to the news of Gurucharan Singh leaving the show. In an interview with a media outlet, Asit Modi said that he hadn't received any notification as such and they could be analysed as rumours for now. Gurucharan Singh plays the role of Sodhi on TMKOC.

Gurucharan Singh is not quitting the show

Recently reports had come in claiming that Gurucharan Singh will soon quit the show and has informed the producers of the show as well. When this question was brought up by the media outlet, he responded by confirming that such reports were only rumours. Asit said that he had no such confirmation from Gurucharan Singh and he was still very much a part of the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that has gained a lot of popularity. With more than 2,900 episodes made, the audience has come to love and admire each character of the show. Gurucharan Singh plays the head of the Punjabi family that resides in Gokuldham Society. Sodhi is a very loveable and positive character on the show.

Asit further explained that he was very busy writing for the show currently and deciding when they would start shooting. Asit also confirmed that the show will resume shooting soon. He also added as the show will definitely start shooting soon, TMKOC will have new episodes to air.

The shoots will resume after almost 3 months of being stalled. The shootings were on hold because of the pandemic and the ban on filming. As India goes into the Unlock phase, slowly and gradually things are returning to normal. The government has given a green light to resume filming as well.

Asit confirmed that all the shootings will take place with strict safety precautions. He also confirmed that he will not force any actors to show up on set and will only ask them to join if they feel that's the right thing to do. Asit said that the decision of coming back to work rested on the shoulders of the actors and he will respect any decision made by them.

Promo Pic Credit: Gurucharan Singh's Instagram

