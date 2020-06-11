'Satyameva Jayate 2' To Feature A 'TMKOC' Actor And It's Not Jethalal Or Daya Ben

Satyameva Jayate 2's shooting was delayed due to lockdown. As per the latest updates, Daya Shanker Pandey, who plays Inspector Chalu Pandey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is also a part of Satyameva Jayate 2. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Daya Shanker Pandey revealed that he is a part of John Abraham's second installment of Satyameva Jayate franchise, Satyameva Jayate 2. He also shared that he is also a part of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s Haseen Dilruba.

also read | John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' shoot to delay for action directors Anbu-Arivu?

Daya Shanker Pandey said that he was already shooting for Haseen Dilruba before lockdown and now some parts of the shoot are pending. He further explained that he also has Rangbaaz in his kitty. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor added that he was looking forward to these roles. Daya Shanker Pandey shared that his web series Raktanchal also recently made its release on the OTT platform. You can watch all the episodes of Raktanchal online for free on MX Player website or app.

also read | John Abraham will have superhero qualities in 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Filmmaker Milap Zaveri

Daya Shanker Pandey joined the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast in the year 2010. The actor is also a creative consultant of the comedy serial. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a television sitcom that airs on SAB TV. It is reportedly one of India's longest-running television shows to date. Produced by Neela Tele Films, the show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by Taarak Mehta. He was a columnist and journalist/playwright for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

also read | John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi & the cast of 'Mumbai Saga' to resume shoot in Hyderabad

About Satyamev Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 is the second installment and a sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the vigilante action film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. The film stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

Like the first installment, Satyameva Jayate 2's concept is also based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. The film was announced on September 27, 2018. Reportedly, John Abraham will also perform high action scenes in this sequel. The film is slated to be released on Gandhi Jayanti 2020. Check out the poster here -

also read | Deepika Padukone and John Abraham songs together to add to your playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.