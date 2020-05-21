'Hamari Bahu Silk' Actor Chahat Pandey Says She 'pleaded And Cried' For Dues To Be Cleared

Chahat Pandey, from the popular shows Hamari Bahu Silk, has spoken in an interview about the non-payment of dues. The actor explained that she is going through a tough time given the lockdown situation. Chahat mentioned that she pleaded with and begged the producer to pay her salary; however he refused, according to a news portal.

Hamari Bahu Silk actor Chahat Pandey on her dues

Chahat Pandey, in a recent live session with a news portal, opened up about the issues that she is facing due to the negligence of payment done by the producers of Hamari Bahu Silk. The actor mentioned that she has almost exhausted all of her savings and yet her producers have refused to clear her payment. Chahat Pandey mentioned that the work of the show began 7 months ago; however, the cast and crew were in preparation stages two months prior to the final shootings. She further mentioned that the initial payment was also received late as compared to the norm of a 90-day period. Chahat Pandey mentioned that the producers after that would often make reasons that they have not received finances from the channel and hence they cannot pay the actors. She also added that in 7 months of shooting the entire cast has only received a month’s worth of salary, according to a news portal.

Chahat Pandey further added that she pleaded with the producer for the salary and even mentioned that he can to deduct her salary when it comes from the channel. Chahat then added that she wept in front of the producer to pay her salary but he continued to refuse. She even mentioned that she has been the face of the show and yet they have been refusing her payment which she felt was quite unfair. Chahat Pandey then added that due to her salary not being given on time, her rent due was piling up and she was asked to vacate her room in two days’ time if she failed to pay the rent. Chahat mentioned that she felt helpless and was sad during this phase. However, Zaan and her mother consoled her and helped pay her off the rent so that she could at least have a place to stay.

The cast and crew of Hamari Bahu Silk have spoken up about the issue of non-payment. Technicians and various artists from the show have explained the lack of efficiency in getting their salaries. The cast and crew have reportedly been working on the show for seven to nine months and have yet to receive their payments, according to a news portal. The cast and crew have now raised their voice against this injustice as they are failing to make ends meet in such times of distress since shootings have now been halted.

