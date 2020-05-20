Hamari Bahu Silk Producer Says "I Am A Victim Too" As Cast & Crew Demand Payment

The producer of the show Humari Bahu Silk has finally broken silence on the controversy of the non-payment of dues. The producer has addressed why has he been unable to clear the dues to the cast and crew of the show. A few days ago, the cast of the show had made claims that they had not received payments.

The cast had also made claims that they feel stuck with the production houses and that they have no money left to meet their daily expenses. After keeping quiet for over two days, producer Jyoti Singh broke his silence. He even said that even he himself was a victim of this.

Jyoti Singh in a statement given to a media portal said that he was just a line producer. He further stated that the main producers of the show were KLAY Picture LLP. He also revealed that Klay Pictures was helmed by Devyani Rale and Sudhanshu Tripathi along with ZEE.

As reported by a media portal, the cast and crew of the show have been waiting for their dues to be cleared since June 2019. The shooting of the show had begun in April 2019, however, there are unit members who have received payments for just 15 days so far. All their attempts to get their dues cleared have been in vain.

Read | Anushka Sharma Spots A 'dinosaur' Loose In Her House, Virat Is His Hilarious Best; WATCH

Jyoti Gupta gives details about when things went wrong

Jyoti Gupta had told a media portal that the notice of abrupt show closure came in October 2019. He further said that he was shocked to receive it because the TRP of the show was stable. When he contacted ZEE about it, he was told that they were not aware of the understanding between KLAY and him.

He was further informed by ZEE that they were not happy with the way KLAY was handling the show creatively. Zee had sent a couple of warnings to KLAY about it and only after that they had decided to terminate the show. Jyoti Gupta said that he was not aware of the warning that KLAY had been receiving.

Read | 'Official Bhootiyagiri' Cast's Net Worth Proves They Have Nothing To Be Spooked About

Jyoti Gupta told a media portal that the show ended in November first week and KLAY too disappeared after that. He said that the responsibility to release payments was on ZEE and KLAY. But neither of them responded.

In December, Jyoti Gupta reportedly took legal actions against them as all the cast and crew were getting restless about payments. Zee asked KLAY, Global and Jyoti Gupta to resolve the disputes among themselves and come up with the plan. ZEE even assured them that it would release the payments.

READ | Anindita Bose Of 'Paatal Lok' Fame Is A Woman Of Many Talents & Her Instagram Is The Proof

In February, KLAY, Global and he went to ZEE and told them that their issues had been resolved, hence ZEE should release funds. Jyoti told a media portal that ZEE made a verbal commitment to release funds. Based on this, he released post-dated cheques to many workers.

However, ZEE stopped all communication after that and now he stands at the end of facing the repercussions there as well. He said to a media portal that he too is a victim in this. He further said that he is getting blamed despite having done everything in his capacity to get the funds released.

On another note, Kriti Sanon too had taken to social media and had extended her support to the cast and crew of the show. She had shared a video where she had mentioned that a close friend of hers was also affected by the same. Check out the video below.

Read | 'Sacred Games' Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Go 'kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Yeich Bhagwan Hai'

Image credits: youtube screengrab/ Zee TV

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.