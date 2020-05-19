Chahat Pandey's Suicide A Mere Rumour, Actor Refutes Contemplating Such A Step

The COVID-19 lockdown has brought a lot of industries to a halt. The entertainment industry is also one of the most affected industries as the shoots of all the television shows and movies have been halted. Everyone in the industry is affected as the work is stopped and because of that the cast and crew are not able to earn money like usual days. Recently reports were doing the rounds that television actor Chahat Pandey is contemplating suicide as she has not received payments from the producers of her show Humari Bahu Silk. However, Chahat Pandey's suicide rumours have been slammed by the actor herself.

The cast and crew of now off-air TV show Humari Bahu Silk are making the headline since the lead actor of the show Zaan Khan claimed that the cast and crew of the show have not received their due payments since a year. He had also said that the conditions have been worse since the nationwide lockdown. Zaan Khan had revealed that the cast and crew have resorted to making threats of attempting suicide.

Chahat Pandey's suicide issue

Recent media reports speculated that Chahat Pandey was on the verge of committing suicide because of the non-payment of dues and she was stopped by her mother. Chahat Pandey has now cleared the air about the whole issue. In a recent media interaction, Chahat Pandey said that her mother was very angry and they were having a discussion in a group call about this issue of non-payment by producers of the show. Chahat Pandey said that during the group call, her mother just said that who would be responsible if her daughter took any drastic step. She further added that this comment by her mother must have led to all the confusion. Chahat Pandey made it clear that she does not want anyone to take such a wrong step in their life.

Chahat Pandey talked about the non-payment of the dues of crew and cast of her TV show Humari Bahu Silk to an online entertainment portal. She said that if the lockdown would not have been there, they would have demanded their fees at the office premises of their producers. She also said that they would have protested until the payment was released. Chahat Pandey said that they all have approached CINTAA regarding their problem.

