'Hamari Bahu Silk's' Zaan Khan Sold A Car To Make Ends Meet; Has NO Money To Pay His Rent

Zee TV's popular soap opera Hamari Bahu Silk's cast and crew, including veteran actor Sarita Joshi, have time and again spoken about not receiving dues for over a year. Out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many actors are struggling to keep up with their finances. Now, lead actor Zaan Khan revealed that he had to sell one of his cars to make ends meet.

Zaan Khan has no money left to pay his rent

Hamari Bahu Silk actors had earlier approached the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and the local police for help regarding their unpaid dues. A week ago, several actors along with a few crew members also staged a protest outside the residence of one of the producers, Devyani Rale. Now, yesterday, a few members of the cast and crew showed up at Dadar's Shiv Sena Bhavan, Mumbai, to discuss their plight with the party officials. When asked about their visit to the Shiv Sena Bhavan, during an interview with a daily, the male lead of the show, Zaan Khan said that he wouldn't want to comment on it.

However, discussing his plight in detail, Zaan expressed saying they worked on the show for almost a year, whereas they got paid for just a month. He added saying they pleaded the producers of the show, Devyani Rale, Jyoti Gupta & Sudhanshu Tripathi, and tried to get their dues cleared, but in vain. Elaborating more about their further plans, the 27-year-old stated that they have planned to stage yet another protest outside Devyani’s new residence, where she has shifted a while ago.

Talking about their dilemma, Zaan Khan also mentioned that there are people from the cast and crew who don't even have the money to buy essentials. He further added saying he had to sell all that he could, including one of his two cars and also spent all of his savings during lockdown to help the unit members.

The actor revealed that though he had shot for a commercial ad recently, but "how long will that money last?". He also shared that he doesn’t have money left on him to pay his rent and thus, his parents are insisting that he should return to his hometown, i.e. Bhopal. He admitted that if things don’t improve, he will have to go back to his hometown. However, Zaan concluded saying he will be forced to take a drastic step if the producers do not clear their dues.

