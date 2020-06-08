Zaan Khan Shares Videos Of 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Cast Calling Out Producers Over Non-payment

Actor Zaan Khan from Zee TV's show Hamari Bahu Silk has taken the lead to protest against the producers of the show. The actor shared four videos on his Instagram calling out producers for their pending amounts, especially when everyone is facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 lockdown. One video is of the dress man in the show Azam, another is of actor Vandhanaa Vittlanee and the last two are by himself. The cast and crew shared their struggles and problems because of the postponement in their payment.

Zaan Khan's protest against the producers

The first video is by Azam Dada, who was the dress man in the show Hamari Bahu Silk. In the video Azam claimed that the producers have taken their money and have not paid them at all. He said that he is asking for his right. He further said that the police does not lodge his complaints and asked him to go to the Union. He said that his children are hungry and coronavirus pandemic has made their lives miserable. Azam also asked the producers to have pity on the technical team. Check out the video:

Vandhanaa Vittlanee tells her story:

Actress Vandhanaa Vittlanee also made a video and shared it on Instagram which was later reshared by Zaan. In the video, she claimed that she is speaking as an artist. She shared that the shooting of Hamari Bahu Silk started in April 2019 and was shut down by November, and the payment for their 5-6 months of work is yet to be made. No one from the artists to the crew has been paid, including the director's team. The producers claimed that the channel will clear the dues while the channel said that they have paid the producers. Vandhanaa also gets emotional by the end of the video. Here is the video:

Zaan Khan's videos

Zaan Khan posted two videos talking about all the problems and letting out his anger against the producers. Zaan talked about the payment being stuck. After a point of time, Zaan lashed out on the producers and says that they do not have the excuse of COVID-19 as the show was closed down in November. Zaan also shared that he is sad and disgusted and also claimed that if they want to ban the actors from the show, they can, but they should make the payments. Here are the two videos:

The coronavirus lockdown has led to many such issues sprouting in the TV industry. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon also recently revealed that her payments are severely delayed and that she has also been asked to take a pay cut. The news of Preksha Mehta's suicide because of the lack of work and struggle has also shaken the industry.

