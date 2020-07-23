Zaan Khan Leads Silent Protest Outside 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Producer's House For Their Dues

Hamari Bahu Silk’s cast members have been protesting about their non-payment of dues since a few days now. The TV show’s actor Zaan Khan on Thursday held a silent protest outside Hamari Bahu Silk’s producer house. The team has been demanding their dues which have not been received for almost a year now. Here is a look at how the silent protest was held.

Also Read | 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Actor Zaan Khan Says They Have Been Requesting Payment For A Month Now

Zaan Khan leads protest outside Hamari Bahu Silk's producer's house

Zaan Khan led the silent protest with other team members of the show. Hamari Bahu Silk's producers have turned a deaf ear to their plea which forced them to take such extreme step. Zaan Khan and the team of Hamari Bahu Silk gathered and stood in front of one of the Hamari Bahu Silk's producer’s house.

The team was wearing masks and gloves and held placards in their hands saying, ‘Pay our dues’. The reports said that this silent protest led by Zaan Khan was held outside producer Devyani Rale's residence at Yari Road in Mumbai. According to a media report, one of the makeup artists of the show had earlier threatened to commit suicide if their dues are not cleared. Veteran actor Sarita Joshi had also revealed that she is finding it difficult to survive financially.

Also Read | Zaan Khan Shares Videos Of 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Cast Calling Out Producers Over Non-payment

Hamari Bahu Silk's non-payment of dues controversy

Zaan Khan and the team of Hamari Bahu Silk have been demanding their dues for a long time. They have only gotten assurance in return but they are not paid any money. Zaan Khan talked about this to an entertainment portal. He revealed that producers are not responding to their calls and before this, the team was just told that they are in talks with the federation. He further added that they are being told this for months now but nothing has happened. Talking about the silent protests, Zaan Khan said that they had to do silent protests today as they have do not have any money left.

Also Read | Zaan Khan Furious At Jyoti Gupta's Statement, Calls Producer "The Biggest Liar"

Also Read | 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Actor Zaan Khan Reveals Co-star Chahat Pandey Tried Committing Suicide

Vandana Vithlani sells rakhis online for earning money

Amid the pandemic, actor Vandana Vithlani who is a part of Hamari Bahu Silk cast has started an alternate source of income by selling customised rakhis online to make her ends meet. Talking to an entertainment portal, Vandana Vithlani revealed that her dues run into lakhs of rupees. The actor shared that she shot for the show from May to October 2019, but have been paid only for the month of May. She revealed that she now has to make and sell rakhis online to keep herself engaged and make money out of it.

Promo Image Credits: Zaan Khan and sirji_ki_secretfan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.