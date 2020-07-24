Zaan Khan Says 'Humari Bahu Silk' Producer Blocked His Number After Silent Protest

The Hamari Bahu Silk actor, Zaan Khan has been making headlines lately after he took to the streets to silently protest against the producers of his show for the non-payment of his dues. Zaan, along with the cast and crew of the soap opera, protested outside one of the producer's residences in Versova. The 27-year-old had previously stated that producer Devyani is not picking up their calls. Now, in a recent interview with an online portal, the actor revealed that she also 'blocked their numbers'.

'Hamari Bahu Silk's' producer blocks phone numbers of actors

The popular television actor, Zaan Khan has claimed that he and other members of the TV show's cast and crew have been requesting producers Devyani Rale, Sudhanshu Tripathi and Jyoti Gupta to clear their dues for over a year now. Thus, the Humari Bahu Silk team finally decided to protest outside of their residence. The pictures from their protest outside of a producer's house have also been making rounds on the internet.

In a recent interview with an online portal, lead actor Zaan has alleged that producers of the soap opera are not responding to their calls. Despite protesting below Devyani Rale's residence for over six hours, the actor revealed that the producer did not come downstairs. He further revealed that she even blocked their phone numbers. During the same interview, the actor-model also shared how the producers have turned deaf ears to their plea regarding the non-payment of their dues and also revealed that they have 'no money left at all', forcing them to take drastic steps.

Earlier, one of the makeup artists from the crew had also threatened the makers of committing suicide, while on the other side, renowned veteran actor Sarita Joshi had also revealed how difficult it has become for her to keep up with the finances. One of the lead cast members, Vandana Vithlani has also been selling rakhis to make ends meet. Earlier today, Zaan Khan shared a video of the Padma Shri awardee Sarita Joshi, requesting the makers of the show to pay the cast and crew's hard-earned money. Sharing the video, he wrote,

Hamari bahu silk Its a shame Such a senior respected actress who holds a padamshri award has to make a video like this. I dont want to say anything more. THIS IS WRONG ON SO MANY LEVELS.

