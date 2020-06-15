'Hamari Bahu Silk' Actor Zaan Khan Says They Have Been Requesting Payment For A Month Now

The Indian Television industry has been buzzing with reports of the failure to pay dues to the actors and staff for the past month or more. Many actors have come out to say that they have not yet been paid for their work, and are facing a major financial crisis. This included the Zee TV show team Hamari Bahu Silk.

Many of the daily soap's lead actors and crew have pleaded with the producers and the channel to clear their pending dues. It seems, however, that their plea is going unheard since even now nothing has materialized.

Now, after the unfortunate passing away of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the talks of mental health and depression has begun all over social media. Taking this into account, Zaan Khan, the show 's leading actor, has now asked everyone to listen to their requests as well and save them as he and the team are mentally disturbed.

Zaan opens up about not being paid

Talking about the same, actor Zaan Khan recently revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal that the entire Hamari Bahu Silk team comprising 50 people have been pleading for their dues to be paid. He said that if it is not done today, it may happen that the team may take a drastic step tomorrow. He also revealed that they have been asking for help since the past one month and are still requesting people to help them.

The actor added saying that since the past one month, each one of them from the cast and crew has been taking to social media to share their story. He also said that they have been going through mental trauma as well as financial issues. Zaan emphasised to help people who are still alive, or else it might be too late, and people will only have to end up writing 'Rest in peace.'

The actor has also been sharing several updates regarding the channel clearing out their dues. He mentioned that for the past eight months, the producers are saying that they are paperwork is in process. He also said that if the dues are not cleared by this week then they will have to take legal action against them as they have no other option left.

