Zaan Khan Furious At Jyoti Gupta's Statement, Calls Producer "The Biggest Liar"

After the beginning of the pandemic, the cast and crew of Hamari Bahu Silk revealed that they were yet to receive payment for their dues. Main cast members like Zaan Khan blamed the producer, Jyoti Gupta, and the cast asked for their rightful payment. Jyoti Gupta recently released his own statement where he claimed that he was a victim as well and mentioned that he was just a line producer for the show. However, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Zaan Khan slammed Jyoti Gupta's statement and he also called the producer a liar.

Zaan Khan frustrated by Jyoti Gupta statement, calls the producer the "biggest liar"

After Jyoti Gupta made his statement, Zaan Khan spoke to an entertainment portal to reveal his frustration. The Hamari Bahu Silk actor stated that Jyoti Gupta was the biggest liar he had ever come across in his entire life. Zaan Khan further stated that a line producer did not have the right to sign cheques and make payments.

However, Zaan Khan mentioned that they had received cheques carrying Jyoti Gupta's signature. Moreover, these were cheques that amounted to around ₹25 Lakh, which is no small sum. Zaan Khan then claimed that everyone already knew that only producers had the right to clear financial matters and issue cheques. Zaan Khan further revealed that he had not yet received a call from the channel or the producers.

Zaan Khan added that producer-director J.D.Majethia and actor Amit Behl were trying to speak with the appropriate authorities to sort out this matter. Zaan Khan expressed his gratitude to them. He also mentioned that J.D.Majethia and Amit Behl were honest people and were trying to sort out this issue as soon as possible.

Furthermore, Zaan Khan revealed that he and the rest of Hamari Bahu Silk's cast had nothing to do with the issue between the two producers or the parties. Zaan Khan added that they were just playing the blame game so that time passes by and everyone forgets about the whole matter. According to the Hamari Bahu Silk star, the producers just want to avoid paying up their dues.

Finally, Zaan Khan stated that Joyti Gupta should feel ashamed to call himself a 'victim'. Zaan added that he was highly frustrated by reading Jyoti's 'side of the story'.

