Hanuman Jayanti Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Day

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the prominent festivals in India. It is celebrated all over India with lots of vigour and joy. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 8, 2020.

People celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by visiting temples of Lord Hanuman and performing prayers to seek the blessing of the Lord. This year, the devotees of Lord Hanuman will have to celebrate the festival by worshipping Lord Hanuman from their homes as the entire country is under a 21-day lockdown. However, one can celebrate the festival by sending Hanuman Jayanti wishes to their loved ones. Here are some of the best Hanuman Jayanti wishes.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti Wishes

Lord Hanuman is the perfect symbol of strength, unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. May we be like him. Happy Hanuman Jayanti wishes to all!

May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy Hanuman Jayanti… May you always be successful in everything you do. Happy Hanuman Jayanti wishes to all!

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Happy Hanuman Jayanti wishes to you!. Jai Hanuman!

