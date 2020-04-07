The Debate
Hanuman Jayanti Status In Marathi For Your Loved Ones To Shower Them With Positivity

Festivals

Hanuman Jayanti status in Marathi are meant to spread positivity. These status are meant to be shared with your family and friends on this auspicious day.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
hanuman jayanti status in marathi

Hanuman Jayanti is important festival for Hindus. This auspicious day marks the birth of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on different dates across India and Nepal. For those of you who are not aware of this, Lord Hanuman is seen as a symbol of protection and blessings by Hindus. So on this auspicious day share these Hanuman Jayanti status in Marathi with your family and friends and start their day on a positive note.

Hanuman Jayanti status in Marathi

1. Hanuman Jayanti as mentioned earlier an auspicious festival for Hindus. So to celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman it is time to spread some positivity. Take a look at this Hanuman Jayanti status in Marathi that speaks volumes about Lord Hanuman’s power to create a positive atmosphere.

अंजनीच्या सुता

तुला रामांचा वरदान

एका मुखाने बोला

बोला जय जय

हनुमान

हनुमान जयंतीच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!!

Also read | Hanuman Jayanti Images That You Can Send Your Loved Ones To Wish Them

2. Hanuman Jayanti status in Marathi are meant to start your loved ones day on a positive note. Since Lord Hanuman is the symbol of protection let your family and friends that will always have their back with this status. Take a look.

रामाप्रती भक्ती

तुझीराम राखे अंतरी

रामासाठी शक्ती

तुझीराम राम बोले वैखरी

हनुमान जयंतीच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !!

3. Hanuman Jayanti is a status is festival that is celebrated across India. Hence this special festival requires a special Hanuman Jayanti status in Marathi. Take a look.

कुणी आणली संजीवनी

त्या हनुमानाला माझा नमस्कार

हनुमान जयंतीच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !!

Also read | Hanuman Jayanti Wishes In Marathi That One Can Send To Their Friends & Family

4. Lord Hanuman is a symbol of protection strength, and energy. In difficult times, your loves ones require support. So show them your support with this symbolic Hanuman Jayanti status in Marathi. Take a look.

राम, लक्ष्मण आणि जानकी

काय म्हणाले?

जय जय हनुमान

हनुमान जयंतीच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !!

Also read | Hanuman Jayanti Status In Hindi To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

Also read | Ramayan Cast: Arun Govil As Ram, Dara Singh as Hanuman & Other Actors Of The 90s Show

