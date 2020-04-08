Hanuman Jayanti Status Quotes For Your Loved Ones To Shower Them With Positivity

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most prominent festivals of India. It is celebrated all over India with lots of vigour, joy and a lot of enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 8, 2020.

On this day, people visit the temples of Lord Hanuman to worship the Lord and praise his name. But due to lockdown, we will not be able to go to the temples, so here is some Hanuman Jayanti status messages which you can post for friends and family to see.

Hanuman Jayanti status (text)

"Lord Hanuman is the Symbol of Strength, unparalleled devotion and selfless service. May Lord Hanuman give you his strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

"I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti"

"Wishing You A Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman bless you with lots of success and happiness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

"Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!"

"May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!"

"Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Ram, Hanuman Ji Ki Tarah Japte Jao, Apni Saari Badhaye Door Karte Jao.. Shubh Hanuman Jayanti"

Hanuman Jayanti status (images)

Hanuman Jayanti SMS 2016 collection Messages Quotes Whatsapp Facebook status Wishes https://t.co/h1qM1YpEEr pic.twitter.com/hUegKFS8D3 — indguru (@ind_guru) April 21, 2016



