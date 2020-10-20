Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Cast: Yogesh Tripathi As Happu, Himani Shivpuri As Katori & Others

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a sitcom series that airs on Zee5 even before its television broadcast. It is a spin-off of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and follows Inspector Happu Singh from the popular show. The series has garnered mostly positive responses from the audiences for its comic timings. Directed by Shashank Bali, the story is penned by Manoj Santoshi.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan cast and characters

Yogesh Tripathi as Inspector Happu Singh

The cast of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan includes Yogesh Tripathi in the lead role. He plays the incompetent police officer living in Kanpur with his mother, wife and nine children. Inspector Happu Singh is frequently in some trouble as he has to deal with the rivalry between his wife and mother.

Kamna Pathak as Mrs. Rajesh Happu Singh

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan TV show cast has Kamna Pathak portraying the wife of Happu Singh, Rajesh. She is a level-headed person and is often the voice of reason in the household. Rajesh is a remarkable actor and singer. She does not gel with her mother-in-law and makes her husband do things that she wants.

Himani Shivpuri as Katori Devi Singh

Among the fun Happu Ki Ultan Paltan characters is Katori Devi Singh, essayed by Himani Shivpuri. She is Happu’s mother and Rajesh’s mother-in-law. She constantly tries to outdo her daughter-in-law as the two do not get along well. Katori Devi is a bossy woman who has a drinking habit and can see the spirit of her dead husband.

Sanjay Choudhary as Kamlesh

The cast of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has Sanjay Choudhary playing Kamlesh. He is a happy-go-lucky person and boyfriend of Inspector Happu Singh’s eldest daughter, Kat. The character speaks broken English. He tries to get respect from Happu’s second-oldest daughter, Malaika, who is always against him.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan TV show cast also has Ashna Kishore as Katori “Kat” Singh and Zahara Sethjiwala as Malaika Singh, Happu’s eldest and second eldest daughters, respectively. Vishwanath Chatterjee plays Benny Prasad Singh, Happu’s childhood friend and neighbour. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan characters include Happu’s children as - Somya Azad as Ranbir Singh, the third child and eldest son; Arnav Tata as Ayushmaan Singh, fourth child and second son; Aryan Prajapathi as Hritik Singh, fifth kid and third boy; Zaara Warsi as Chamchi Singh, the youngest daughter. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan cast also includes Sharad Vyas as Khodi Lal Singh and Kishore Bhanushali as Police Commissioner Resham Pal Singh.

