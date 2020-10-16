'Kaatelal And Sons' Cast: Ayush Anand, Jiya Shankar And Others Who Are A Part Of The Show

SAB TV has recently launched new shows like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Fun Hit Mein Jaari, Hero- Gayab Mode On, and many more. And now they are back with another show named Kaatelal & Sons. The channel released a teaser of their new show. The show is being produced by Contiloe Pictures, who is currently producing some of the most popular shows like Tenali Rama and Vighnaharta Ganesh. The show will have a Haryanvi backdrop and will revolve around two sisters. Take a look at the cast of the show below:

Kaatelal and Sons cast

Ayush Anand

Ayush Anand is an actor who has worked in various television shows like Ishqbaaaz, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji on StarPlus, and Balika Vadhu on Colors TV. As per wiki-bio, Anand attended Springdales Public School in New Delhi. He graduated in Bachelor of Business Administration from the Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Information Technology. He started working since his college days and had done theatre and street plays. The actor has even worked in the Tanzil Theatre Group (which was later changed to Bhaav Arts of Expression) for three years.

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar is a film and television actress. Jiya is well-known for television shows like Queens Hain Hum, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and Pyaar Marriage Shhhh. Born in Mumbai, Jiya started her career at the age of 16 years. At the age of 16, she started auditioning for TV shows and films. The actor was first noticed from the Telugu movie Entha Andanga Unnave in the year 2013. She made her debut in the TV industry in 2015 with MTV channel’s show Love By Chance. She got her first major break-through on TV from the 2016 launched serial Queens Hain Hum in which she played the role of Tanya Tandon.

Megha Chakroborty

Megha Chakraborty is a Bengali film and television actor. The actor has appeared in various TV serials like Badii Devrani, Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par, and Peshwa Bajirao. She was recently seen playing the female lead in the Star Plus show Krishna Chali London. Apart from serials, she has also worked in Bengali film Action which was released in the year 2014.

(Promo Image: Ayush Anand, Jiya Shankar, and Megha Chakroborty Instagram)

